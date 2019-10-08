ST. LOUIS –The Women’s Safe House, which provides safe shelter and transitional living services to battered women and their dependent children, will benefit from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s nextGiveback Tuesdayevent. This event is open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Katie Collier’s Town & Country location.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100 percent of profits from the entire day to the charity. Lunch, dinner, drinks, and carryout are all included. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $217,580 to local nonprofit organizations.

Funds raised from this Giveback Tuesday event will support The Women’s Safe House’s residential programs at their shelter. These provide case management, support groups, legal advocacy, transportation assistance, safe shelter, and three meals a day.

“The Women’s Safe House serves as a haven for women and families who are in immediate danger and are fleeing domestic violence,” said Burgandy Fitzhenry, Public Relations and Special Events Manager of The Women’s Safe House. “We can’t thank the Colliers enough for supporting our programs and helping us to keep them free for all those in need.”

Serving the St. Louis area for 42 years, their mission is to empower women and families to rebuild their lives free of domestic abuse through emergency services, education, and advocacy. In 2018, they sheltered 285 women and children.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Happy Hour specials run Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Carryout orders are also available.

For more information or to make reservations, please call (314) 942-6555 or visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

For more information about The Women’s Safe House, please visit their website.

