EDWARDSVILLE - Kathy McKinnon, President/CEO of SIUE Credit Union, will be retiring after 38 years of service on June 30, 2022, and will be succeeded by Matthew Parrott as the new President/CEO.

Kathy became the 3rd president of SIUE Credit Union on December 1st, 2006, succeeding Maxine Callies. Kathy began her career in credit unions in 1972 working for the American Steel Federal Credit Union and then started at SIUE Credit Union in 1984 as Vice President of Operations. Kathy has been instrumental in the growth of the credit union from 9 million in assets in 2006 to over 30 million in assets in 2022. During her tenure, Kathy has implemented many products and services for the benefit of its members. Kathy also served as a Director on the Epcor payment systems board for more than 15 years. Epcor provides payments expertise through education, advice, and member representation.

Matthew Parrott succeeded Kathy McKinnon on July 1, 2022. Matthew has been in the financial industry for more than 15 years and with credit unions since 2013. Matthew started at GCS Credit Union in 2013 as a Centralized Underwriter. He most recently worked at Midwest Members Credit Union as Marketing Manager and became Vice President of Member Experience before transitioning to SIUE Credit Union on April 1st, 2022. Matthew is an Alumnus of SIUE University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. Matthew currently sits as a Board Member for the Edwardsville CEO program and is a member of the Edwardsville Rotary.

