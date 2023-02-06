Couples names: Kathy & Garrett

City: Hartford

Date met or started dating: February 3, 2014

Date married: November 3, 2019

What makes your relationship special? Finding love later in life can be hard. Especially after hard experiences. Finding someone that loves your children grown and young is very important. I was blessed enough to find that in my 60’s. I found someone that shares the same values I do and appreciates having a family that he never got to have. It worked out for both of us.

Share a memory you have made together: We just built a beautiful house together. He loves my kids and grandkids as if they were his own. God has blessed both of us.