ALTON - Kathryn Saenz, daughter of Kristen and Brian Saenz, is an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club February’s Rotary Student of the Month. Saenz joins Jenna Dean as a Co-Student of the Month. Dean is a Marquette Catholic student from Jerseyville.

The Rotary said Saenz was chosen because of hard work and lots of late nights studying, she is an honors student, an Illinois State Scholar, and Platinum Alpha recipient. Saenz’s GPA is currently at 4.667 and she is ranked sixth in the senior class. With these grades, she has earned membership in the National Honor Society and in Mu Alpha Theta.

Kathryn enjoyed the clubs and organizations that she had joined at Alton High. This list includes: the Physics team, Redbird Nest, the Math team, Multi-Media Club, FCA, and the Tennis team. Through these groups, as well as her 4-H group, she learned that she loves teaching, as well as learning from her peers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Volunteering opportunities are one of the advantages that these clubs provide. With Mu Alpha Theta, she tutored math students after school and during study hall. With the NHS, she helped set up for graduation, helped clean the high school, judged at the elementary science fair, gave eighth grade students a tour of the high school, worked at the book fair, and was a Junior Marshal.

As far as her future plans, she is going to attend Lewis and Clark Community college and transfer to SIUE for her final two years of school. Her goal is to get an engineering degree. She is most interested in Civil Engineering, specifically Structural.

Jenna and Kathryn each received plaques recognizing their achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Antione Williams.

More like this: