ALTON - Alton's Kathleen Richardson was named Senior Operations Supervisor in the Alton District, effective August 22. In this role, Kathleen will oversee operations and management of the Alton Wastewater Treatment Plant. She will report to Senior Production Manager Fred Campbell.

Kathleen joined Illinois American Water as a Wastewater Technician. Prior to that she worked for the City of Alton as a Wastewater Operator, was a Utility Worker for U.S. Steel, and a Welder/Rigger for Central Mine Equipment Company.

Kathleen is licensed as a Class 3 Wastewater Operator. Kathleen is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Richardson was the first woman hired at the former City of Alton Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Kathleen started at the WWTP in 2012 and stayed on with the acquisition in 2019. Since that time, she and her co-worker has received company-wide recognition for creating a project to save the company money.

Kathleen is married to Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson. She is also a mother and grandmother. She said she is very excited about her new position.

