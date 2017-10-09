ALTON - Kathleen Medder was the big $10,000 sweepstakes winner at the St. Mary’s Oktoberfest on Sunday night.

St. Mary’s Oktoberfest Public Relations spokesperson Carolyn Simansky said the winners were not present at the time of the drawing, which is somewhat common at the very end of the special event, but all were excited about the prizes.

“We were grateful for everyone who participated in the Sweepstakes and sold a ticket,” Simansky said. “Everyone who sold and purchase a ticket helped us reaching our goal to benefit the school and parish.”

Simansky said the weekend went well overall at the Oktoberfest.

“We had people from Godfrey, Alton, Edwardsville and all over the area here,” Simansky said. “We even had a couple from Germany here. The Sunday Mass in the Grass went well and all the events were great.”

Sweepstakes winners:

$10,000 - Kathleen Medder

$5,000 - Larry & Judy Kulp

$3,000 - John Haselhorst

$1,000 - Joseph Hoefert

$1,000 - Gayle Sparks

$500 - T. F. Boerner

$500 - William Geisen

$500 - Angela Mook

$500 - Karen Spahr

$500 - Peter Fitzgerald

