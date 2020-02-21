MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66-grade point average.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE

Godfrey, IL

Katherine E Ditman, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Edwardsville, IL

Natasha S Meinzen, Senior, College of Science and Engineering

Emilie A Sparrow, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts