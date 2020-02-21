Katherine Ditman, Natasha Meinzen and Emile Sparrow Named to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66-grade point average.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE
Godfrey, IL
Katherine E Ditman, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Edwardsville, IL
Natasha S Meinzen, Senior, College of Science and Engineering
Emilie A Sparrow, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts