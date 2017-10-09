EDWARDSVILLE – Kate Martin had a key role in Thursday night's 25-13, 25-14 Southwestern Conference volleyball win over Belleville East at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Martin led the Tigers with eight kills on the night to go with three blocks in the win, but Martin felt the key was keeping their energy going throughout the match. She has been a key throughout the season for Edwardsville's girls volleyball success.

“The key was to keep our energy up and work on things that we needed to,” Martin, a senior, said. “I think our passers – (Rachel) Verdun did a great job – and our hitters got down some really good kills, so it was a good night.”

The Tigers finished a busy week with a 4-1 mark in the Mizuno Tournament in suburban Chicago; the Tiger win Thursday followed a tough match against O'Fallon that the Tigers won in three games.

“It's been a pretty busy week, but this tournament (in Chicagoland) is really good for us for later on in the postseason, so we're excited; it'll prepare us for later on," she said.

The key in the success the Tigers have experienced this season is simple, in Martin's mind – staying together as a team.

“I think just staying together as a team, working well together as a team and just going out and practicing hard every day,” Martin said, “coming out in games and preparing ourselves for later on, that's the key.”

Next up for Edwardsville is a 5:45 p.m. Tuesday match at home against Villa Duschene, then a 5:45 p.m. Thursday SWC match at Alton.

