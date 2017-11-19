O'FALLON – In Edwardsville High School's girls basketball season opener Saturday afternoon at O'Fallon, Kate Martin had an outstanding start to her senior season.

Martin led all scorers with 21 points, including five three-pointers, in helping the Tigers defeat Chatham Glenwood 64-40 in their first game of the C&C Sports Stop Lady Panther Tip-Off Classic at the Panther Dome.

Martin was very quick to credit her teammates for her success.

“I had great passes, and my teammates are doing a great job of getting me open,” Martin said, “so I was just happy I could knock them down.”

Martin believes that the Tigers could be a different type of team from the one that went to the IHSA Class 4A state final last season.

“It's definitely a different type,” Martin said. “We're not as big as we were last year, obviously, so we try to get up and down more, get up, pressure the ball a little more. I'm really excited for this year.”

Martin, who recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Iowa, is excited for her senior season.

“Yeah, it is, it's a lot different,” Martin said with a smile, “but I mean, it's exciting. I'm excited for my senior season.”

And as for her hopes for her team this season, Martin knows that hard work in practice will be a key.

“Hopes are, just to work hard every day,' Martin said, “and come out with wins. We just go into practice and just work hard, and it's nice whenever we can come out here and produce, and come out with a win. We still have a lot of stuff to work on.”

And once the Tigers get everything ironed out, Martin knows her team will be a very good one indeed.

“Yeah, I think so too,” Martin said with a smile and laugh.

And as the season unfolds, you can rest assured that Kate Martin will help Edwardsville enjoy another very successful campaign.

