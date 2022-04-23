METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2, SALEM 1: Kate Jose's brace (two goals), assisted both times by Alison Waller, provided the difference as Metro-East won over Salem at Knights Field.

Bella Hartsock had seven saves in goal in helping the Knights pick up the three points for only the second time this season.

MELHS Girls Soccer Coach Dan Deist said he was ecstatic with the win that included a goal by Jose with about 2 minutes left in the match.

"The girls worked hard," he said. "We only had 10 players and one of those had to sit out for part of the game. We have a roster of 15, but have some girls injured and a few play softball, too. The girls fought to put the goal in at the end to win. It was a great victory."

Metro-East is now 2-9-0, while the Wildcats are 1-5-0.

