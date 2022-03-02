The team of Kaskaskia Engineering Group, LLC (KEG) is pleased to announce that they were honored as “Medium Firm of the Year” at the annual ACEC Illinois 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards. Founded in 2006, the engineering and construction firm has grown from a 3-person operation in a small, shared office space in Belleville, Illinois to its impressive portfolio today of 9 offices in 4 states, more than 50 employees, and countless successful infrastructure projects throughout the Midwest.

KEG President and Founder Geri E. Boyer, PE accepted the award alongside members of her team at the annual Engineering Excellence Awards, hosted by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Illinois. The event featured awards for projects throughout the State, as well as Firm of the Year Awards in three size categories: small, medium, and large. This was the inaugural year for the award.

KEG was honored for its contributions to the success and growth of ACEC IL, its role in advancing the consulting design profession, and their commitment to community involvement and activism. The Member Firm of the Year award is the only award program instituted to recognize ACEC IL member firms for their demonstrated leadership in promoting engineering through their activities with ACEC and in their communities.

“We are beyond honored to be recognized by ACEC Illinois. My team and I are so grateful to do what we love and have our work celebrated by our industry peers. We share this award with our teaming partners, our clients, and our fellow engineers,” Boyer said. “And, of course, this award truly belongs to my team. I may be the one picking up the plaque, but I’m just a small piece of this group of amazing, dedicated professionals. I am so proud to be among them. Thank you to all my KEG-ers for everything you do.”

KEG is a 100-percent woman-owned professional engineering firm that provides exceptional, innovative, and comprehensive solutions that improve our environment and lead to economic vitality. KEG’s offices are located in Belleville, Glen Carbon, Peoria, Geneva and Champaign, Illinois, as well as Evansville, Indiana; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

