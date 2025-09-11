ALTON - Karyn Kinerd has big plans for her future and an impressive resume to boot.

For her work, Karyn Kinerd is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Kinerd is only a sophomore at Alton High School, but she has already made a name for herself as an ambitious and caring student. She serves on the Student Council and works hard to make sure her fellow students are represented and empowered through her leadership.

She also loves to sing in the school choirs, and she participates in Talent Search. All of these extracurricular activities are great experiences, but Kinerd doesn’t let them distract from her academics. She is a high honor roll student and received the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award.

When she isn’t busy studying, she enjoys doing her friends’ lashes and writing short stories. Kinerd is proud of her accomplishments, but she focuses most of her attention on the future. She is excited at the prospect of her life after high school and will continue to work hard to succeed.

She also has a powerful philosophy that guides her as she navigates high school and life beyond the halls of AHS. She tries to be nice to everyone and prioritizes compassion.

“I plan to go to college and study law,” Kinerd shared. “I am a kind individual and accepting of everyone.”

Congratulations to Karyn for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

