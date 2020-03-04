EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student “Maxon” Jarrod Karnes with the Student of the Month Award for the month of February. Karnes was nominated by Physical Education teacher Mr. Matt Martin.

Karnes is a diligent student at EHS, achieving honor roll for success in all of his classes. Additionally, Karnes is a former all-conference wrestler who enjoys powerlifting after school hours.

Karnes enjoys learning – both academically and in physical training. Additionally, he is a movie buff, indulging in films in his spare time. After graduation, Karnes would like to continue his education at McKendree University to pursue a career in personal athletic training.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month from September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

