EDWARDSVILLE - The goalkeeping for Collinsville High's girls soccer team is in good hands with senior Karly VanDyke, a veteran goalie who's had success this season.

VanDyke has provided some good leadership and goalkeeping to the Kahoks. In a game on March 25, 2025, at Edwardsville, she made 21 saves, despite a 3-1 loss. She felt her teammates worked very hard in support against Edwardsville, and thinks the Kahoks will pull out multiple wins this season.

"I think that we worked hard as a team against Edwardsville," VanDyke said in her post-match interview. "I'm proud of us as a team."

The Kahoks did play well throughout, but couldn't get the breaks needed to earn the three points. VanDyke did play well herself, making a couple of important saves to keep Collinsville in the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

It's still rather early in the season, and she thinks the Kahoks will get better as things progress during the season.

"We have a very tough starting schedule," VanDyke said, "so for us to be still going this hard after that, I'm just really proud of us as a team."

VanDyke knows her teammates are playing and working hard to protect her and her goal from the opposition's attacks.

"Our whole team around me is working really hard to try to make my life easier," VanDyke said, "and whenever I have to show up for them, I will."

As far as goals and aspirations for the season, she's keeping it simple and easy.

"I just want us to get better as a team," VanDyke said, "and just have a lot of fun this season."

More like this: