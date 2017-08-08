Karlie Ballinger
August 8, 2017 10:41 AM August 8, 2017 10:42 AM
Name: Karlie Ballinger
Parents: Tekenya Ballinger and Khiree Smith of Cottage Hills
Birth weight: 6 lbs 8 oz
Birth Length: 18.5 inches
Time : 7:22 PM
Date: August 2, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Bray’leana Lovett (7); Bradley Lovett (6); Kylie Smith (11 months)
Grandparents: Evelyn Shaw, East Alton; Allen Clark, East Alton; Gardell Ballinger, East Alton
