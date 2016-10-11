ALTON - Nationally acclaimed, singer, Dawn Day takes center stage at the Alton Little Theater Friday, November 11h for a 7:30 PM show.

Hailed as one of the top Karen Carpenter Tribute Artists in the world, Dawn Day presents a moving tribute to one of the most beloved singers of our time. Along with her band, she captures the very heart and soul of Karen with her rich and melodic voice. Her authentic performance has fans often commenting that they thought they were listening to the record. Ms. Day is excited to bring back the songs of yesteryear to fans of the Carpenters, while introducing them to a younger generation as well.

Dawn has local ties to the region. She resides across the river in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son was “Huck Finn” in the Alton Little Theater’s production of “Adventures of Tom Sawyer several years ago. She is thrilled to be bringing this show so close to home where her many fans see her in other venues performing for various events. The concert is packed with the greatest songs of Karen Carpenter with such timeless hits as: “Close to you”, “Rainy Days and Mondays”, “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Top of the World,” and many more.

Ms. Day owns the stage as she keeps her audiences mesmerized with beautiful ballads and upbeat songs of the 1970’s. There will be a few surprises during the show and plenty of audience participation. Since she has been touring across the country she has longed to perform for friends and family near her own hometown. She has played to sell out audiences and hopes to see a full house on the 11th at the Alton Little Theater.

For concert and ticket information, contact the Alton Little Theater at: (618) 462-6562

Or purchase tickets online at: www.altonlittletheater.org

Please visit Dawn’s website at www.dawndaymusic.com for more information including videos, schedule, and contact information. You may also find her on Facebook at: Dawn Day A Tribute To Karen Carpenter.

