Kara and Josh

Our Love Story:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Couple: Kara & Josh from East Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date Met/Started Dating: June 24, 2017

Briefly Describe First Date: The classic dinner and a movie

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy door dashing together and trying new restaurants!

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Keep laughing with your partner!

 