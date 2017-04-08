MODESTO - A Kane driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, by the Macoupin County Coroner's Office near 37682 Illinois Route 111, just north of Trigger Road, Modesto.

The victim, Mason P. Doughtery, 27, of Kane, was the driver of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta. The call to the coroner's office came at 8:53 p.m.

Dougherty was driving a 2003 Maroon Chevrolet SUV vehicle southbound on Illinois Route 111 when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned, Illinois State Police District 18 said. Dougherty was ejected from the vehicle during the accident. For an unknown reason the driver left the roadway to the right and struck a power pole causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle while the vehicle was overturning, Illinois State Police said.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the accident.

The cause of death will be determined upon completion of the investigation and toxicology reports. No autopsy has been scheduled.

Other agencies on scene were Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, Palmyra Police Department, IDOT and Ameren. The roadway was shut down for approximately 6.5 hours to remove power poles and lines and to restore power.