KAMPSVILLE - Zachary T. Blumenberg, 35, of Kampsville, faces drug-related charges after a court-authorized search warrant was done by the Calhoun Sheriff's Office at 8:38 p.m. on July 15, 2022, at his residence in the 100 block of North St. Louis Avenue in Kampsville.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, law enforcement officials discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and hypodermic syringes.

Subsequent to an investigation, Blumenberg was arrested on the following charges:

Calhoun County Felony Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine

Calhoun County Warrant for Failure to Appear,

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes.

He was arrested without incident and lodged in the Greene County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Blumenberg remains lodged in the Greene County Jail without bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

