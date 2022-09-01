HARDIN - The Calhoun Sheriff's Office announced that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Jason W. Harkey, age 48, of Kampsville, pled guilty to charges of DUI - Drugs, Obstructing Justice/ Attempting to Destroy Evidence and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

These charges stemmed from a traffic stop, initiated by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies. This traffic stop took place on Illinois Route 100, just north of the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin, Calhoun County, on September 17, 2021.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said while conducting their investigation, deputies located and seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Harkey attempted to destroy evidence at the scene, and deputies had additional probable cause to believe Harkey was Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. Furthermore, subsequent to his arrest, Harkey also brought contraband into the jail at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial traffic stop and subsequent investigation and arrest resulted in Harkey being charged with the following offenses:

• DUI - Drugs,

• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

• Obstructing Justice/ Attempting to Destroy Evidence,

• Bringing Contraband into a Penal Institution,

• Various traffic offenses.

Subsequent to his plea of guilty, Harkey was sentenced by the Honorable Charles HW Burch to two four-year terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Calhoun County State’s Attorney Keisha Morris, and the entire Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance and efforts in the successful prosecution of this case.

