KAMPSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that the Kampsville Ferry will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, weather permitting for ferry ramp repairs.

IDOT said the ferry ramp repairs are necessary and it will only be closed during the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. period for one day.

"No traffic will be allowed to cross the river during this timeframe, therefore, motorists should seek alternate routes," IDOT said.

The contractor on this project is St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. of Arnold, MO.

