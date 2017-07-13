KAMPSVILLE - The Center for American Archeology will be holding their annual Archeology Day on Saturday, July 15, in Kampsville, Illinois from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This one day event celebrates the science of archeology, the prehistoric residents of the Illinois Valley, and the many aspects of human culture practiced both then and now.

All ages will find something to engage and entertain them, beginning with a stop at the CAA Museum, built in 1902 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the museum, visitors may pick up a map to activities and take some time to view exhibits for a brief introduction to CAA and archaeology of the Lower Illinois Valley. Children 12 and under may take part in the Museum Quest for a chance to win a free CAA t-shirt. Map in hand, the adventure is self-directed to a variety of activities including:

Visiting an active excavation

Helping wash artifacts

Learning how to do flotation sampling

Listening to lectures on a variety of archaeological topics

Prehistoric plant garden tours

Demonstrations of basketry, weaving, and flintknapping

Visits with other non-profit organizations for info on the environment and kid friendly activities

Joining in building a wigwam or canoe

Making and taking a prehistoric style ceramic pot

Learning how to make rope from plant fibers

Throwing spears & shooting arrows at the archery range

And more......

Article continues after sponsor message

Food will be available from the Lady Warriors Volleyball team as well as local restaurants. Bring the whole family for a full day of fun and learning to Kampsville, Illinois which has been the home of the Center for American Archeology (CAA) since 1953.

For more information on CAA go to http://www.caa-archeology.org

About The Center for American Archeology

The Center for American Archeology - Where History Meets Science - is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit located in Kampsville, IL. CAA pursues a mission of education, research, and public service in archaeology. Its purpose is to discover and disseminate the unwritten story of earlier Americans' lifeways, accomplishments, and changing natural environment. The Center fulfills this mission by supporting integrated programs of archaeological investigation, educational outreach, and cultural stewardship.

More like this: