ROXANA - The Shells improved to 3-2 on the season after a 4-0 win over the visiting Southwestern Piasa Birds Thursday afternoon.

Roxana had a golden opportunity in the 9th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick. Kendall Kamp stepped up to take but pulled the shot wide.

Roxana did come around to break the tie in the 17th minute when Reagan Lynn scored. They took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

Kamp made up for her earlier missed penalty in the second half. She netted three straight goals to ensure her team's win.

"First half we started kind of slow until we calmed down. Southwestern is kind of a rivalry for us, so the girls get really excited and just want to go-go-go. Once we settled down, connected passes, and made runs it worked out better for us," Roxana head coach Lori Yates said.

It was Roxana's third win of the season, each win being a shutout.

"I'm happy with the team," Yates said.

Southwestern head coach Tyler Hamilton wasn't displeased with his team's effort, they just couldn't make the final play to find the back of the net.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I saw a lot of positives out of today," he said. "We played a lot of younger girls that I saw some good things out of, and once we get some of our older girls back healthy again we can put something together," Hamilton added.

He mentioned that he purposely makes the beginning of his team's schedule tough to prepare them for conference play.

The Piasa Birds opened the season against a lethal Alton Redbirds team and then traveled to Roxana, now sitting at 0-2 on the year.

As Yates mentioned postgame, Southwestern does have a dynamic duo up front with Mac Day and Ali Wilson. The two combined for 45 goals last season.

Hamilton's goal is simple, play well in conference. The team won the South Central last season after a 15-6 record going 6-1 in league play. They open conference play this season the first week of April against Staunton and Greenville.

The Piasa Birds have a chance to bounce back and pick up their first win of the season on Monday when they host the East Alton-Wood River Oilers at 4:30 p.m.

As for Roxana, Yates is pleased with where her team is at right now as well. Three shutout wins and two hard-fought losses against a good Gibault Catholic side.

Her side is back in action at home on Saturday against the Mater Dei Knights at 10 a.m.

More like this: