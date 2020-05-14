ALTON - Kamiah Newby is the most recent recipient of the Alton High School Remarkable Redbird recognition award. Kamiah is finishing up her junior year at Alton High as an exceptional student. Kamiah is a member of the National Honor Society, which resonates through the pride she takes in her studies.

Kamiah is described as a student who displays positive behavior each day throughout the halls and classrooms of Alton High. She is a role model for younger students to look up to as she always sets a high-quality standard in how she carries herself in a respectful and easily approachable manner. She is a very likable person and will be viewed as a leader for her senior class during the 2020-2021 school year in giving back not only to her school but also to her community.

Kamiah also belongs to Future Career Community Leaders of America. FCCLA is an organization that educates students on Consumer Educational Careers while encouraging students to complete community service projects in their community. Kamiah has worked extremely hard in giving back to others as she has just completed 80 hours of community service for the Boys & Girls Club of Alton as well as the American Legion. She definitely epitomizes what it means to be a Remarkable Redbird.

