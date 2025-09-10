BETHALTO Civic Memorial's girls volleyball team secured a straight-sets victory over Southwestern on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, with scores of 25-15 and 25-17. The match took place at CM's home court.

Kaitlyn Ogden led the team with 10 kills and contributed two aces, while Jacey Moellering and Addison Jeffery each added six kills. Adisyn Paslay was instrumental in setting up plays, recording 18 assists, and Abby Brueckner provided 10 assists. Defensively, Keagan Thomas led with 10 digs, followed by Olivia Monroe with seven. Addison Jeffery also contributed two blocks during the match.

Additional aces were recorded by Ella Jeffery, Adisyn Paslay, Emersyn Olmset, and Keagan Thomas, each with one. Other players contributing to digs included Ogden and Paslay with four each, Addison Jeffery with three, Moellering with two, and Olmsted with two.

The team’s performance showcased a balanced effort across offensive and defensive plays, resulting in a decisive win over their Southwestern opponents.

CM, 6-1-2, plays at Hillsboro on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, and hosts rival Roxana at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

Southwestern, 4-3-2, plays at home against Jersey at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

