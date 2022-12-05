EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior girls basketball forward Kaitlyn Morningstar had a big game for the Tigers on Dec. 1 against Alton, scoring 16 points in Edwardsville's recent loss to the Redbirds at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Although the Tigers lost, the team played very hard throughout the 32 minutes and had plenty of good moments, with the difference being that Alton was able to hit shots that Edwardsville couldn't, and it helped decide the outcome in the Redbirds' favor. Still, the Tigers played exceptionally well and hard.

"You know, I think we gave it our all," Morningstar said during a postgame interview. "I feel like that this was definitely the first game where we gave it our all for all 32 minutes and we played as a team and came together. Come later in the season, we'll have a better shot of beating them, for sure."

Morningstar is an iCAN Clinic Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

The Redbirds have worked exceptionally hard during the last two seasons to reach this point, but the Tigers competed and hung in with Alton the entire game, and it's something Morningstar is very proud of.

"Yeah, I feel like it's good that we never gave up," Morningstar said, "even at the end, when we started coming down. We were able to work with each other and get right back into it."

Morningstar led the Tigers with her 16 points, with the team never surrendering or giving up, keeping up the fight, and staying resilient.

"First half started off a little slow," Morningstar said, "and I feel like the intensity in the second half and my teammates just pushed me to keep scoring and just keep getting that lead."

The Tigers continue to work very hard in practice sessions and showed that the team is starting to come together very well.

"Yeah, it is, definitely," Morningstar said. "This was definitely the first game where I feel like we all kind of came together and the chemistry just started clicking and clicking and I felt like it was really good for the team chemistry."

It bodes very well for the Tigers, as they get ready to play in the Visitation Christmas Tournament during the Holidays and also prepare for big conference match-ups in January and February.

"Oh, year, we'll for sure be able to be a much better team, as well," Morningstar said.

As far as individual and team goals, Morningstar has made one thing a very simple priority.

"Definitely just work on my defense like I know I can," Morningstar said, "and just continue to get better every single game and work with the team as well."

The potential is still there for the Tigers to have a very successful season, and Morningstar is looking ahead to what's coming up next.

"Yeah, for sure," Morningstar said. "I know we left three good players behind, but I feel we can definitely fill their shoes to the best of our ability and as long as we give it our all, we have a good shot at doing that."

