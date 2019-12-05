EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons announced that Alton's Kaitlyn M. Lochmann, 29, has been charged with a pair of counts of Endangering the Life of a Child.

On Nov. 13, 2018, in the 800 block of Herbert in Alton, court records show that Lochmann was allegedly intoxicated when she allowed the life of her child, R.L., 5 and a half months old, to be placed in circumstances that endangered his life or health.

"The said defendant was intoxicated while caring for R.L. and placed R.L. in a position that caused his suffocation and death, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/12C-5(a)(2)," the state's attorney's office the first charge read.

The second count of Endangering the Life of a Child read the same and also said the defendant - Lochmann - had been previously convicted of Child Abuse (Class 6 Felony) in Yavapai Country, Arizona.

The Alton Police Department investigated the case.





