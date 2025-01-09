Article continues after sponsor message

COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Kahok Wrestling team showcased a dominant performance against the Alton Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, securing a decisive victory with a final score of 58-8.

The Kahoks set the tone early in the match, winning the first five bouts. Despite a single loss in the lineup, the team maintained control, ultimately surrendering only two matches throughout the evening.

Among the standout performers for Collinsville were Connor Castens, Dominick Buckler, Jordan Thigpen, Chase Hare, Mason Hare, Camron Minner, Adrian Bucaro, Ayden Gratzl, Caden Pfleger, Mac Jobe, Scott Snyder, and Jack Shepherd, all of whom emerged victorious in their respective matches.

With this win, the Kahoks improved their conference record to 2-1 and their overall record to 7-3. The team will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches.