



ALTON - Collinsville place all five of its scoring runners in the top ten, while Alton placed three runners in the top ten, as the Kahoks won the boys race in the Alton Invitational cross country meet held Wednesday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park.

Collinsville won the meet with a total of 23 points, while the Redbirds were second with 46 points, Granite City came in third at 51 points, and Marquette Catholic was fourth with 120 points.

The Kahoks swept the top three spots individually, with Trey Peterson winning the race with a time of 15:25.96, Axel Muniz second, coming in at 16:12.77, and Theo Paxton third at 16:26.25. Fourth place went to Granite City's Thomas Westbrook, with a time of 16:29.59, his teammate Aaron McKeal was fifth at 16:43.55, a pair of Alton runners --- Dylan Forsythe and Christian Kotzamanis --- were sixth and seventh respectively, with times of 16:45.55 and 16:46.69, two more Kahok runners --- Brock Cunningham and Andrew Gonski --- came in eighth and ninth, their respective times being 16:53.90 and 16:58.69, and Victor Humphrey of the Redbirds rounded out the top ten with a time of 16:59.69.

Parker Macias led the way for the Explorers with a time of 19:07.29, while Ryan Declue came in at 20:37.42, Michael Hudson had a time of 21:20,26, and Daniel Kline's time was 21:27.76.

Outside of Collinsville's top five, Kevin Varela came in with a time of 17:52.61, David Garcia had a time of 18:20.71, and Alejandro Mendoza came in at 19:31.27. For Alton, Simon McClaine came in at 17:08.59, River Wrishnik had a time of 17:15.11, Trae Corby was timed in 17:56.28, Parker Mayhew had a time of 18:23.11, Gerard Bruce came in at 19:31.03, Blake Markel was clocked at 21:06.79, Grant Lockhart had a time of 23:02.35, Mathew Croxford had a time of 23:12.64, and Nathan Bartlett came in at 23:23.56.

Besides the Warriors' top two finishers, Randy Gardner had a time of 17:24.98, Ethan Beatty's time was 17:28.29, Alex Weaver was right behind at 17:28.69, Jackson Kirk's time was 17:35.55, Mason Drake came in at 17:37.79, Samuel Yeager had a time of 18:14.57, Ivan Hernandez was timed in 18:59.23, Kyle Hillier's time was 19:05.97, Daniel Wilson came in at 19:16.88, Leighton Cohea had a time of 20:28.95, and Lucas Hutchings had a time of 30:19.45.