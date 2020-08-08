SAUGET - A total of 22 seniors - 10 from Collinsville and 12 from Triad - were honored in pregame ceremonies as the Kahoks and Knights faced each other in a Gateway Grizzlies' Sandlot Series game played Friday night at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

The game was a continuation of the Grizzlies' series designed to give local high school teams one last chance to play together, represent their communities, and to give the seniors one last chance to play at the high school level. The series was not sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association, due to COVID-19 restrictions, so substitute coaches guided the teams.

In the pregame ceremonies, each team was introduced, with the seniors being honored with their families. The 10 Collinsville seniors who were recognized were Paul Talbe, Camden Frey, Jake Holten, Logan Jackson, Brant Moad, Brady O'Neil, Cardon Richardson, Brady Schiller, Rece Vincent and Spencer Vlasak.

The 12 Triad seniors who were saluted prior to the game were Joe Wade, Nolen McGowen, Jordan Lewis, Jack Oller, David Karban, Chris Bridges, Jacob Campbell, Jack Beyersdorfer, Peyton Massie, Caleb Goforth, Sam Wheeler and Tyler Robards.

This was the first Sandlot Series game since the original four games were played back in June. In the first two games, Belleville West played against Waterloo Gibault Catholic, while Edwardsville met Granite City. On day two, Highland played against Mascoutah, and Belleville East went up against Freeburg.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

