COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville High School's boys basketball team secured a victory against MICDS, winning 64-60 in the Mike Fahnestock State Farm Shootout held at East Alton-Wood River High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

The Kahoks started strong, leading 11-6 at the end of the first quarter. Their shooting performance improved in the second quarter, allowing them to extend their lead to 29-17 by halftime. However, the Rams regrouped in the second half, outscoring Collinsville 19-12 in the third quarter to reduce the deficit to 41-36.

Early in the fourth quarter, MICDS took its only lead of the game at 44-43. The Kahoks quickly responded, scoring the next eight points to regain control. Collinsville maintained its advantage by making crucial free throws in the final moments of the game.

Donovan Coates was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, contributing significantly with 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Coates has been strong for the Kahoks all season in all facets of his game.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Kahoks showcased their three-point shooting ability, hitting 11 shots from beyond the arc. In addition to Coates, Stanley Carnahan scored 13 points, while Jace and Evan Wilkinson each added 11 points.

Collinsville has four regular-season games remaining, starting with a home matchup against the O'Fallon Panthers on Tuesday. The team will then travel to Glenwood on February 15, visit Edwardsville on February 18, and conclude their regular season at home against Alton on February 21.

The Kahoks are 14-13 overall on the season.

More like this: