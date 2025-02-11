COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Kahok Special Olympics athletes showcased their skills at an individual basketball event held at Trenton-Wesclin High School this past weekend, earning recognition for their achievements. Seven athletes from the Kahok team received gold medals, qualifying them to participate in the Special Olympics of Illinois State competition.

The gold medal winners include Breyonna Vallerious, McKenna Bair, Anna Dill, Maliyah Pfeil, Ellie Stone, Ryan Rogers, and Eli Pollard. Their success at the event highlights the dedication and hard work of the athletes, as well as the support from coaches and families.

Article continues after sponsor message

The competition at Wesclin High School provided an opportunity for athletes to demonstrate their basketball skills in a supportive environment. The achievement of the Kahok athletes not only reflects their individual efforts but also emphasizes the spirit of inclusion and community that the Special Olympics promotes.

"We are proud to share that our Kahok Special Olympics athletes competed in an individual basketball skills event at Wesclin High School this past weekend and earned medals," the Collinsville School District said in a statement.

Seven Kahoks received gold medals and are eligible to participate in the Special Olympics of Illinois State.

More like this: