EAST ALTON – Bethalto hockey sophomore Nolan Kahl had a big day in the Eagles' 13-1 win over East Alton-Wood River Thursday night at East Alton Ice Arena.

Kahl scored five goals, including the first three of the game and four goals on the Eagle power play, to go with three goals from teammate Clark Sasek en route to the win that put the Eagles at 4-9-3 (11 points) on the season; the 12-team league will now split into two divisions for the remainder of regular-season play before the playoffs get under way in early February.

“I can't really say I did it all,” Kahl said after the game. “My guys helped me put it in the net.”

Despite the big win, Kahl felt like the Eagles, as he put it, “didn't play our game; against Edwardsville (who the Eagles defeated Tuesday night), we played up to their level; we just played down tonight.

“We started out (the season) slow; after the second half (began), we really picked it up.”

The Eagles ended the first part of the regular season on a three-game wining streak; they will be placed in the Class 1A division for the remainder of the regular season and play the other five teams with them once each before the playoffs get under way; for more information on the remainder of the regular-season schedule, visit www.mvchahockey.org.

