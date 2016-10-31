Kadence Leann Jackson
Name: Kadence Leann Jackson
Parents: Maranda Hall and Cody Jackson of Carlinville
Birth weight: 8 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 22 inches
Time : 10:45 PM
Date: October 24, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Donnie & Reganna Bennett, Bunker Hill;
Chris & Shawnee Jackson, Carlinville
Great Grandparents: Bill & Lisa Scherer, Carlinville; Marlin Jackson, Girard; Lorraine Boyd, Virden; Roseanna Lawson, Jerseyville
