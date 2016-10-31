 

Name:  Kadence Leann Jackson

Parents:  Maranda Hall and Cody Jackson of Carlinville

Birth weight:  8 lbs 2 oz

Birth Length:  22 inches

Time :  10:45 PM

Date:  October 24, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents:  Donnie & Reganna Bennett, Bunker Hill;

Chris & Shawnee Jackson, Carlinville

Great Grandparents:  Bill & Lisa Scherer, Carlinville; Marlin Jackson, Girard; Lorraine Boyd, Virden; Roseanna Lawson, Jerseyville

