ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis City Family Court—Juvenile Division, issued 7 counts of Burglary on a juvenile suspect, 15 years of age, who resides within the jurisdiction of the City of St. Louis. According to the Missouri Law Enforcement Juvenile Justice Guidelines , “…jurisdiction may be taken by the court of the circuit in which the child or person resides.” The juvenile suspect is connected to the following cases which occurred between August 2, 2022, through August 5, 2022. Several of the businesses that were burglarized are located within the St. Lous County Fenton and South County precincts.

08/02/2022 – 5:05 AM, Dominos, 8814 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO 63123

08/02/2022 – 12:45 AM, Subway, 4305 Butler Hill, Saint Louis, MO 63128

08/05/2022 – 3:00 AM, Olde Town Donuts, 67 Fenton Plaza, Fenton, MO 63026

08/05/2022 – 3:30 AM, Denny Dennis, 1 Gravois Rd, Fenton, MO 63026 (9 guns stolen)

08/05/2022 – 7:00 AM, Subway, 180 Gravois Buffs Circle, Fenton, MO 63026

08/05/2022 – 2:04 AM, Subway, 8420 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119

08/05/2022 – 3:30 AM, Penn Station, 68 Fenton Plaza, Fenton, MO 63026

A second juvenile, 17 years of age, is also currently in custody, pending a review of the above cases in the St. Louis County Family Court. The juvenile suspect is connected to several separate business burglaries and car thefts which occurred in the month of June of 2022. St. Louis County Police arrested the juvenile on August 31, 2022. The juvenile has not yet been charged in those alleged offenses.

St. Louis County Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Property are searching for an additional juvenile who is also connected to the above listed offenses.

