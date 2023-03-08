ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police released information and a photo about a missing juvenile on Wednesday.

Cloe SchmidtThe missing juvenile is Cloe Schmidt, a white female, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue eyes, long straight blonde hair, and 15 years of age. She was last seen wearing a beige colored T-shirt with black animals printed on it, blue jeans with rips, and blue and white tennis shoes, in the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and has not been located since.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis County Police said Cloe has scars on her left arm and open wounds on both legs.

Anyone with any information on Cloe, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210

More like this:

Critical Incident Briefing Video For St. Louis County Officer-Involved Shooting Is Released
Yesterday
St. Louis Man Charged With First Degree Murder in Road Rage Shooting
Jul 10, 2025
Fatal Weekend Accident In St. Louis County Claims Man's Life
Jul 7, 2025
Hazardous Nitric Acid Leak Closes Roads in Hazelwood
Today
Fatal Hit-and-Run Leads To Charges Against East St. Louis' Parshay M. Lewis
Jul 17, 2025

 