ALTON – A house was not "shot up" late Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday, despite social media comments.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said there was an incident on Riley Street involving a firearm, however.

Simmons said a 14-year-old boy was outside of a home with a .22 rifle firing it up into the air. No one was hurt and nothing was seriously damaged as of Friday morning.

The young man was taken into custody by the Alton Police Department, but, since the young man is a juvenile, no further information will be released.