ALTON - The Alton Police Department has released information about a fatal traffic crash at 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the 3200 block of Belle Street in Alton. The driver in the crash has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile.

Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said: "With him being a juvenile, his name is not being released. His family has been notified and his family was with him at the hospital."

Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department arrived and located the vehicle in the wood line in the 3200 block of Belle Street. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported via ambulance to a local hospital. He was later pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputy Police Chief Ford said the investigation revealed that the Kia vehicle was traveling northbound on Belle Street when it left the roadway, entered the wood line, and struck a tree.

"Further investigation has determined the Kia vehicle was stolen at the time of the crash," the deputy police chief said. "The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Traffic Division in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office."

Ford closed by saying: "No matter the circumstances, losing a child is tragic. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the juvenile."

