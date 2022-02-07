ALTON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton Police Department teamed together on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, to get a juvenile in custody after a report of a reckless driver.

The call about the driver came in at 8:37 a.m. Monday, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said it was determined it was a stolen vehicle and the young driver was “driving erratically.”

“We pursued it into the City of Alton and the car was eventually stopped by the City of Alton Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office,” Capt. Dimitroff added.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office captain said the case is under review about potential charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and stolen vehicle.

Dimitroff said he was thankful the juvenile was taken into custody and off the road.

Capt. Dimitroff thanked the Alton Police for their cooperation in stopping the reckless driver.

