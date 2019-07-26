WHITE HALL – North Greene High School has announced that Justin Vinyard was recently named the new boys’ basketball head coach at the school, starting both coaching and teaching at the school beginning this coming season.

Vinyard, a 2009 graduate of North Greene, steps in for Brett Barry, who will stay on as North Greene athletic director.

Vinyard, a 2015 graduate of MacMurray College in Jacksonville, has previously served as an assistant coach on the girls' basketball teams at both Bluffs and Winchester Junior High Schools for four seasons, then as an assistant coach for the girls' team at Winchester West Central High School for five seasons. He’s also served as head coach of the Illinois Inferno AAU head coach for two seasons. This will be Vinyard’s first high school head coaching position.

Vinyard played for the Spartans in football, basketball, and baseball in his four years of high school, and is also currently serving in the U.S. Army reserves, having done a tour of duty in Iraq in 2017-18.

“We are excited to usher in a new era for North Greene High School boys basketball,” Barry said in a press release announcing the hiring of Vinyard. “Justin brings a hard-working and positive philosophy and is excited to build on the success of our basketball program. He will be an outstanding addition to the North Greene coaching staff, and we look forward to his future guidance of our young men.”

