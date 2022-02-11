Our Love Story:

The Couple: Justin & Elizabeth Scoggins (Pet name: Honey) from Kane

Date Met/Started Dating: August 3, 2002

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: Honestly, I'm not sure what I would describe as our first date. The first time we met was back in school before Justin graduated in 2001. Back then I would say he wasn't my type. Met his brother on the side of the road because my friend's car broke down and he stopped to help us. We got invited to Justin's brother's birthday party at the end of July 2002. Then Justin and I became officially dating on Aug 3rd, 2002 and we have been together ever since.

Date Married: May 6, 2004

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy just about anything together such as dinner dates, playing cards, watching a movie on the couch. As long as we are doing something together it's always a great time.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: For a happy relationship that will last, you have to have communication. Listen to each other's needs. Learn each other's love language. I overheard this older lady tell this young cashier at Walmart just recently some advice, and I really liked it and agree with it so I wanted to share it:

Always put the other one first because if you are both doing that then you both will be happy. Remember love is a choice; if you choose to really love someone you can work through everything else. Life is hard; marriage is hard; through the years everyone has ups and downs. Learn to grow together and everything will be ok.

More like this: