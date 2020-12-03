JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita B. Garman will swear-in Allison Lorton as the Resident Circuit Judge of Jersey County in the Seventh Judicial Circuit on December 4, 2020. The installation ceremony will take place at 9:00 am the Jersey County Courthouse, Jerseyville, Illinois. Due to current COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited.

Allison Lorton was recently elected in the November 3, 2020, general election to fill the vacancy of the Honorable Eric Pistorius who retires on December 6, 2020.

Allison is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, class of 2002, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, School of Law, earning her Juris Doctor in 2005. Allison began her legal career in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Child Support and Misdemeanor divisions. In August of 2009, Allison joined Wittman & Lorton, P.C., a general practice firm in Jerseyville, Illinois.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve my community as the next Resident Circuit Judge of Jersey County. I am grateful to the voters who have put their faith in me to ensure we continue to have a fair and just judiciary here in Jersey County.”

Allison is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and Women’s Bar Association of Illinois. Allison is also a peer support volunteer for the Lawyer Assistance Program. Allison and her husband, Laef Lorton, reside in Jerseyville, Illinois with their three children, daughter Reese, Vanessa, and Tate.

