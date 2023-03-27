ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The family of 39-year-old Jacquelyn Mitchell is thankful a man is in police custody for her crime but now hopes justice will prevail.

Maryland Heights and St. Charles police held a joint news conference and said Mitchell and the suspect, Joseph Dejoie exchanged texts the night of March 14. The last time Mitchell was seen alive was on surveillance video, leaving the popular Maggie O’Brien’s restaurant in Sunset Hills. Mitchell apparently went to Dejoie’s apartment after but was not that acquainted with him.

Dejoie is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and the abandonment of a corpse.

The charges say the 49-year-old Dejoie told police he killed Mitchell and left her body in his bedroom for six days. Police said he also moved her car to another apartment complex less than a half-mile away.

Records show he also admitted to wiping down her car and body attempting to hide evidence, records show.

Mitchell's family describes the loss as "devastating" and they want Jacquelyn to be remembered as "a good person and friend to everyone."

Mitchell’s family has constructed a memorial with flowers and stuffed animals near the apartment complex where she took her last breath.

Dejoie is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $1 million cash-only bond. He faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday, March 29, for a bond hearing.

