MT. VERNON – Supreme Court candidate and current 5th District Appellate Court Justice David Overstreet has earned the designation of Highly Recommended for the office of 5th District Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Lloyd Karmeier by the Evaluations Committee of the Illinois State Bar Association. Justice Overstreet is the only Republican candidate to receive any recommendation designation.

According to Illinois State Bar Association’s website, candidates seeking election to the Appellate or Supreme Court are reviewed in a comprehensive evaluation process.This involves a detailed background investigation by members of the ISBA Judicial Evaluations Committee, followed by an in-person interview of the candidate.

The Committee then decides whether to rate the candidate Recommended, Highly Recommended or Not Recommended for the judicial office being sought. Ratings based on evaluations are the opinion of the Illinois State Bar Association. Separate from the Judicial Evaluations Committee recommendation, the Illinois State Bar Association Judicial Advisory Poll results were also released.

Justice Overstreet was the only Republican candidate to receive the “Recommended” designation from the Judicial Advisory Poll. Justice Overstreet’s scores are across the board high above his Republican Primary opponent in the race for Supreme Court. The Bar Poll evaluates whether candidates meet the requirements for office, their integrity, impartiality, legal ability,temperament, court management, health, and sensitivity.

“I am humbled and honored to have been awarded the designation of Highly Recommended by the Illinois State Bar Evaluations Committee and the designation of Recommended by the attorneys who have knowledge of our judicial qualities in the Judicial Advisory Poll. The people of Illinois deserve a fair, impartial jurist that will uphold all of our constitutional rights and apply the law as it is written. I am a constitutional conservative and will remain so as 5th District Supreme Court Justice,” Overstreet said.

Early voting is already under way. Mail-in ballots can be requested by contacting your local election authority, in most cases the County Clerk. Illinois’ Republican Primary Election Day is March 17.

