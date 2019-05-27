EDWARDSVILLE - Each year at the Edwardsville High School graduation, Principal Dennis Cramsey selects a special senior to provide the Senior Welcome as part of the graduation ceremony. This year's welcome was given by Jurnee Brewer, a special young lady with a bright future ahead.

Brewer's welcome was one of the most touching and inspiring moments of the graduation. She indeed represented every student present in the EHS graduating class.

She started by saying, "I have no AP classes under my belt or cords around my neck, but my joy comes from the feeling I made it. To my fellow peers, whether you are wearing cords or not, or having attended honors classes or not, I am proud of you. You made it to this day."

Brewer told each student that he or she are all bound to make mistakes once they leave Edwardsville High School. But the key to all of their lives is what they learn from those mistakes and how they overcome adversity along the way.

"The moral of the story is you may make mistakes and fail in the future," she said. "You may have a job setback in the future. When you do, know that many people before failed and will fail after you. Lean on family and friends and they will get you through."

Brewer stressed that no one can now say anyone seated with the Class of 2019 had not accomplished anything because they all walk out today with a high school diploma.

"We graduated from kindergarten 14 years ago and now many of us are heading to college," she said.

She stressed that no matter what she was proud of everyone seated in the graduating class seats that day and she wished everyone the best of success in the future. In the end, Brewer had one of the largest ovations of the day, showing she made a strong impression on not only her classmates, but everyone in attendance on Saturday.

Brewer will soon be representing our country in the National Guard.

