ALTON - Alton High School junior Lawson Bruce is a standout on not only the wrestling mats, but the baseball field for the Redbirds.

Bruce is the December Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High School. Bruce has been wrestling for 9 years now. He is coached by Eric Roberson. He likes wrestling because of the feeling of winning.

He would like to thank his parents because they push me to do his best at school and on the mat.

One of Bruce's accomplishments is getting a pin against Moline.

"High School sports have definitely shaped me into a better man," he said.

Bruce would like to wrestle or play baseball in college. He wants to major in electrical or mechanical engineering.

He plays baseball for the Alton Redbirds and Collinsville Extreme Baseball.

