JERSEY - Clare Breden, a junior volleyball player, is the September Female Athlete of the Month Jersey Community High School.

Breden's coach is Toni Goetten. Breden has been playing volleyball since she was in sixth grade. What she likes most about it is that when she plays this sport, she feels the excitement and just feeling happy overall to be playing volleyball.

"I would like to thank my volleyball coach Toni Goetten. "This volleyball season is her first season with the Panthers and she’s already helped me out a lot with my skills, confidence, and positivity. I would also like to thank my teammates and my supportive parents," Breden said.

Some of Breden's major accomplishments are as follows:

Clare has 44 aces, 183 assists, 96 digs, 21 kills in 18 games. She was named MVP of the Roxana tournament and is a team captain.

"Sports is all about putting in hard work. I’ve been playing sports for a while now, and what I can say is that sports have taught me to work hard and put in the effort to be successful."

Breden hopes to play volleyball and basketball in college but has not made a decision on which school yet. Breden also plays basketball. She is a point guard and shooting guard for Jersey Community High School.

