WOOD RIVER - Junior shot putter Jayden Ulrich has had a very successful first two years for the girls track and field team at East Alton-Wood River High School. In 2018, she became the school's first-ever medalist, finishing fourth in the Class 2A shot put, and last year, became the first-ever state individual girls track champion by winning the shot put, also finishing second in the discus throw.

And to top everything off. Ulrich came in fifth at last year's New Balance National meet in the shot put, earning her All-American honors.

For those accomplishments, Ulrich has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month at EAWR for March, 2020.

Ulrich, who's coach is Russ Colona, has been competing in the shot put since sixth grade, and enjoys the competition in her meets.

"I have been competing in shot put since sixth grade," Ulrich said, "and I really like the competition that I go against in bigger meets."

Ulrich's involvement in sports has helped teach her many important life lessons.

"My involvement in sports has taught me to be competitive, yet still stay humble," Ulrich said.

Ulrich is also a good student in the classroom, and was inducted into the school's National Honor Society chapter this year. She does plan on participating in track in college, but has yet to make up her mind about where she will go to school. After college, Ulrich plans on becoming a wildlife conservationist.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

