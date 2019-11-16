BETHALTO - Kennedy J. Loewen, a junior tennis player, is the November Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Matt Carmody is Loewen's coach. Loewen has played tennis for two years now. What she likes most about the sport is it challenges her, disciplines her, and she also just loves playing the game.

"I would like to thank my parents for giving me the opportunity to play tennis, my coaches, Coach Carmody and Coach Lowrance, and especially Kathy Claywell for working with me individually to help improve my game."

"My greatest accomplishments would have to be taking 4th for doubles in sectionals and qualifying for state. My doubles partner and I were the first doubles team in school history to qualify for state, as well as the first to win a match in the state tournament."

"Playing tennis throughout high school has made me into who I am today because it has taught me how to set goals not only in tennis but also in life."

Some of Loewen school's accomplishments are a high honor roll student involved in Spanish Club and E.N.C.O. Club.

Loewen would love to continue playing tennis in college like Lewis and Clark Community College or somewhere. She wants to major in dermatology or pharmacy.

