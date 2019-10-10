BETHALTO - Hannah Butkovich, a junior tennis player, is the October Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Matt Carmody is Hannah's coach. Butkovich has played tennis since her freshman year of high school when she decided to start the sport. Before her freshman year, she had never touched a tennis racket, so she said her coach Matt Carmody helped her get to the position she is at today.

"He made me fall in love with tennis and she will forever be grateful for it," Butkovich said. "I would also like to thank her parents for encouraging me to play tennis, otherwise I would not be playing.

"My greatest accomplishments would have to be the moral victories I take. Even when I lose to a great player I look to the bright side and think how well I played against them. Another major accomplishment was how I came from never playing my freshman year to becoming the number one for my team. The qualities that have helped me towards this is my hard work, dedication, and my attitude of never giving up, keep going.

"Sports have truly shaped the way I am today. Because of sports, I am very disciplined and hard-working both in school and sports."

Some of Butkovich school's accomplishments are currently she has a 4.29 GPA and she is currently enrolled in six honors or college credit classes.

Butkovich would love to continue playing tennis in college but the college she wishes to go to doesn't have women's tennis. She would like to attend Missouri S&T in Rolla and study Civil Engineering.

Butkovich also plays soccer as a midfielder or on defense.

